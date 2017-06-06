Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers headline 2017 Voodoo Fest Halloween weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem and DJ Snake round out the list of acts headlining the 2017 Voodoo Music & Arts Experience.

The 3-day music festival happens Halloween weekend in New Orleans City Park.

Dozens of other bands and performers are scheduled to perform at the 19th annual event, including Miguel, Prophets of Rage, Kehlani, Benjamin Booker and Flow Tribe.

Here it is, your 2017 #VoodooFest Lineup! 3-Day Tickets go on sale, Friday at 10am CT. https://t.co/u5FdMyfwRJ pic.twitter.com/PNSEEwG9hI — Voodoo Experience (@VoodooNola) June 6, 2017

The festival will also feature carnival rides and attractions, plenty of food vendors and general improvements to the festival grounds.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.

