Lafayette Police conducting sobriety checkpoint Friday night

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Police Department:

Lafayette, LA— On Friday, June 9, 2017, between the hours of 9:00 pm and 3:00 am, the Lafayette Police Department will be conducting an OWI Checkpoint within the incorporated limits of Lafayette.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to target impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or any other dangerous substance.

Officers working the checkpoint will respond with zero tolerance to those drivers found to be under the influence.

Designate a driver if you intend to drink, by not doing so, it could result in costly fines and serious jail time.