LDWF hosting meeting on urban foxes, nuisance wildlife control in Lafayette Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be holding an informational meeting on urban foxes and nuisance wildlife control in Lafayette.

The meeting happens Wednesday, June 7th beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/NOAA Building conference room located at 646 Cajundome Boulevard.

The presentation will have information on fox biology and behavior in the urban areas of Louisiana and nuisance wildlife control regulations.

LDWF biologists and Dr. Linda Hooper-Bùi will field questions regarding urban foxes and control of nuisance wildlife on private property.

Officials say foxes have adapted to living in urban and residential areas can can sometimes cause concern for residents who are unfamiliar with living with wildlife.

This meeting will have details on how to deal with foxes and other wildlife that make homes in urban areas.

For current LDWF nuisance wildlife information, click here.

For additional information regarding the meeting, contact Melissa Collins, LDWF Wildlife Biologist, Permits Coordinator, at mcollins@wlf.la.gov or 225-763-8584.