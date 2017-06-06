Local nonprofit raffling off 2 tickets to “Hamilton” on Broadway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The nonprofit youth development program, Girls on the Run South Louisiana, will be raffling off two tickets this month to see the musical “Hamilton” on Broadway.

The winner of the raffle will also receive and round airfare for two and hotel accommodations for a two-night stay in New York City. The “Hamilton” tickets are for 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at the Richard Rogers Theater in New York City.

All proceeds benefit the Girls on the Run South Louisiana Scholarship Fund to give local girls the opportunity to participate in the 10-week, after-school Girls on the Run program, according to a news release.

Raffle tickets are $100 and only 200 tickets will be sold. The raffle will be held on June 22, 2017.

Tickets are available to purchase at girlsontherunsola.org before June 22 or until 200 tickets are sold. The winner will be randomly drawn on Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m. and contacted via phone.

Girls on the Run South Louisiana was formed as the first Girls on the Run council in the state of Louisiana in 2009 with 24 girls. In 2017, 400 volunteers will deliver the program to 1500 girls.

Funding is needed to provide scholarships for girls who are unable to afford the participation fee.

Direct registration link: https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/raffle-to-benefit-girls-on-the-run-south-louisiana-scholarship-fund?sid=ea02a48e67af47369aebba35b07321d8