Marine search for Daisy Lynn

The search continues for Jacqueline “Daisy Lynn” Landry.

The 18-year-old Lafayette woman was last seen by her family two weeks ago.

Several search groups were out looking for Landry today.

There will also be a search of the Vermilion River tomorrow morning.

Jeff Istre, director of the Acadian Search and Rescue, says “We have approximately seven boat crews signed up so far, we are trying to get at least 10. If we have more than we need we will try to do a foot search as well.”

Volunteers are asked to meet at Wawee’s on the River on Highway 92 in Milton at 8 am tomorrow.

The Acadian Search and Rescue team also asks that all volunteers come with their own life jackets.