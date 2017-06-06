NCAA releases schedule for Baton Rouge Super Regional

KLFY Newsroom Published:
LSU baseball wins Baton Rouge Regional. (Photo Credit: WAFB)

Information by the NCAA

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (KLFY) – The NCAA Divison I Baseball Committee announced the eight super-regional hosts today and one of them will take place at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge as the LSU Tigers host the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Baton Rouge Super Regional begins Saturday, June 10th with the best-of-three series continuing Sunday, June 11th and Monday, June 12th (if necessary).

Here are the game times for each of the scheduled games:

Mississippi St. (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17)
8 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **12 p.m./3 p.m./6 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

The 71st College World Series begins Saturday, June 17th at TD Ameristrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

For the complete schedule of all eight super-regionals, CLICK HERE.

