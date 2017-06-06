Rayne man accused of distributing cocaine base

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A man is accused of distributing cocaine base after a long-term narcotics investigation, according to the Rayne Police Department.

Wilson Ceasar, 36, of Rayne, was arrested on June 2, 2017, on the charge of Distribution of a Schedule II CDS.

Authorities say felony drug distribution charges will be brought against more than 40 other suspects over the coming months as a result of the investigation.

Police Chief Carrol Stelly said, “Drug sales are the base reason of many, if not most, of our property crime and crimes of violence. It is imperative that we continue to combat this epidemic faced by every community in our nation.”