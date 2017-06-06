Tips to prepare for mosquito season

Mosquito season is approaching and due to the recent rainfall families in the area need to be proactive in protecting themselves from mosquito-related diseases.

According to Glenn Stokes with Mosquito Control Contractors. Inc, the West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes that lay their eggs in standing water.

Families should make sure to empty the water out of any buckets, old tires, flower pots, and toys to ensure that mosquito can’t lay eggs in their backyards.

Removing standing water from around your home can prevent the spread of Mosquitos this summer.

For more information on mosquito prevention visit mcci.info.