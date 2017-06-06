UPDATE: 3 suspects in a late afternoon robbery in Carencro, have been apprehended

UPDATE: Carencro Police Chief David Anderson says 3 suspects have been arrrested in what he described as a late afternoon robbery.

According to Anderson, the U.S. Marshal’s Office has taken over the investigation and will give further information at a later time.

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for an armed robbery suspect on Michaud Road off I-49 in Carencro.

Traffic is currently backed up on I-49 in both directions. This is a developing news story it will be updated when more information is available.