UPDATE: Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect off I-49 in Carencro

UPDATE: Carencro Police Chief David Anderson says two suspects have been arrrested in what he described as a late afternoon robbery.

According to Anderson, the U.S. Marshal’s Office has taken over the investigation and will give further information at a later time.

Anderson said one additional suspect is on the run, and says police believe he is still hiding in the area.

No description of the suspect was given, but police did advise residents to lock their doors and not answer the door for anyone not known to you.

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for an armed robbery suspect on Michaud Road off I-49 in Carencro.

Traffic is currently backed up on I-49 in both directions.