Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers asking for help in solving Dec. 2016 cold case murder

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case murder that happened in December in Crowley.

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for anyone who has information about the December 10, 2016, shooting death of Michael Winn, 32, to come forward.

Officers found Winn with a gunshot wound at the Meadows apartment complex on Kathy Meadows Lane. Winn later died from the injury.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-8477.

Callers remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 reward.