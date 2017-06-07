An animal shelter seeks help to save 10 dogs from being euthanized on Friday

KAPLAN, La (KLFY) – The rescue group Animal Aid for Vermilion and the Vermilion Parish Policy Jury are asking for help.

Ten animals at the Vermilion Parish Rabies Animal Control Facility may have to be euthanized on Friday to make space for other animals to get help. Policy Jury Liaison, Debbie Garrot says the shelter remains at full capacity. The rescue group Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA) and the Vermilion Parish Policy Jury are asking for help.

Garrot says for the first time in three years the shelter will be faced with having to euthanize. Garrot says there’s been an increase in owner surrenders and rescued strays. Volunteers for AAVA have been working endlessly, sometimes pulling from the shelter as many as 10 to 15 dogs weekly. Garrot explains that lately when 10 are rescued, 12 more come into the facility. “We’ve never been faced with ten dogs dying at one time,” says Garrot.

The names of the 10 dogs have been submitted for euthanization. Garrot adds that they were chosen by the length of time they have been housed at the facility. Garrot explains they need fosters, adoptions, rescues and financial donations. “We are desperate. We are begging Acadiana to open their hearts to help us.”

For more information contact Animal Aid for Vermilion Area by calling 337-366-0212.