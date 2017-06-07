Cajuns summer baseball assignments

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball program has kicked off preparations for the 2018 season with six players headed out on summer assignments, head coach Tony Robichaux announced on Tuesday.

For the second straight year, left-hander Hogan Harris will see action in the Cape Cod league as he will join the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.

Two other Ragin’ Cajuns players will spend their summer up north as outfielder Tyler Stover is on assignment with the Waterloo Bucks of the Northwoods League, while Tremaine Spears has joined the Brockton Rox in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL).

Both Todd Lott and Zach LaFleur have accepted assignments with the Anchorage Bucs of the Alaska Baseball League. Josh Aguilar rounds out the list of Cajuns out for the summer as he will suit up with the Texas Marshals of the Texas Collegiate League.

Following the completion of the collegiate summer season, Louisiana players will return to campus for the fall semester in late August to continue preparations for the 2018 season.

