LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Carencro teenager is accused of rape involving a juvenile under the age of 13 back in an incident that occurred in March, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said Seth Stewart,17, of Carencro, was arrested on June 6, 2017, on the charge of the first-degree rape.

Stewart’s bond has been set at $250,000.