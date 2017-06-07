Denham Springs man accused of killing massage therapist

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a massage therapist whose body was found in a barn.

News outlets report 25-year-old Christopher Landry was arrested Tuesday and charged with obstruction of justice and second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Kayla Ann Denham.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says Landry was living at a house where Denham was scheduled to meet a client Monday.

Authorities say Denham had told her boyfriend the time and location of the meeting. When the boyfriend didn’t hear back from Denham, he went to the address and found her car parked in the woods. He called 911, and deputies joined the search. They found the body in a barn near the client’s house.

It’s unclear if Landry has a lawyer.