Fugitive arrested after extensive manhunt in Carencro Tuesday evening

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Lafayette Police Department

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A fugitive wanted fro armed robbery and other charges was taken into custody yesterday evening after an extensive manhunt that ended in the north Carencro.

Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, of the Lafayette Police Department, said Shawn Quincy Rideaux was apprehended around 7 p.m. Tuesday after a short vehicle pursuit that began in Carencro at I-49 North near exit 4.

Rideaux was arrested on several active warrants for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s