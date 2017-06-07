Fugitive arrested after extensive manhunt in Carencro Tuesday evening

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A fugitive wanted fro armed robbery and other charges was taken into custody yesterday evening after an extensive manhunt that ended in the north Carencro.

Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, of the Lafayette Police Department, said Shawn Quincy Rideaux was apprehended around 7 p.m. Tuesday after a short vehicle pursuit that began in Carencro at I-49 North near exit 4.

Rideaux was arrested on several active warrants for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.