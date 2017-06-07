Jeanerette woman shoots burglar breaking into her house

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two would-be burglars chose the wrong home to break into Wednesday morning in Jeanerette.

Investigators say the suspects entered the home on Frisco Street through a back window and found the 60-year-old resident asleep on the couch.

According to the police chief, the homeowner was armed and shot one of the suspects five times.

Jeanerette Police Chief Jeff Matthews told News 10:

“Officers arrived and encountered the homeowner. She was walking around, and she said that someone had came into the house and she had actually fired some rounds at him; at the individual. We walked through the area, collected evidence that we found, followed the blood trail which lead back behind the train tracks and we located the wounded suspect in the grass by the train tracks.”

Authorities are still looking for the second suspect. If you have any information please call Jeanerette Police at (337) 276-4164.