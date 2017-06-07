Lafayette school transfer options open today

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Parents of students at four low-rated Lafayette Parish schools can apply for transfers beginning at noon June 7.

The option will be for students zoned for and enrolled in Alice Boucher Elementary, Carencro Heights Elementary, J.W. Faulk Elementary and Lafayette Middle.

Because these schools received a letter grade of “D” in the 2016 state accountability scores, the district must provide an opportunity for students to move to a school with a 2016 grade of “A,” “B” or “C.”

Carencro High and Northside High also received “D” grades, but no eligible transfer options are available, the district said.

“Applying for a school choice transfer does not obligate the parent or guardian to move the student, but does put the district on notice that the parent wants the opportunity to transfer the student,” officials said in a news release.

The schools designated to receive transfer students will be determined later this summer.

“If spring 2017 LEAP assessment results indicate any of these four schools will earn a grade of “C” or higher, no public school choice transfers will be allowed from the specific school or schools,” the release continued.

Parents can complete applications until midnight July 23. Applications will not be considered undless the students are enrolled in one of the four schools.

For more information, visit lpssonline.com/schoolchoice.