Teen arrested in pair of Eunice shootings that injured 3, including a child

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Police have arrested a man in connection with two shootings that happened in the city of Eunice last night that left two adults in critical condition and one child injured.

The first shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Maple Avenue.

A 7-year-old bystander was injured in the crossfire of the first shooting.

Police Chief Randy Fontenot says the shooter was aiming at a car but hit the child instead.

The child is recovering at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The second shooting happened about a half mile from the first at the intersection of South Mallet Street and Minerva Street.

Two other people were shot and are currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

Fontenot said Jamie Ned, 17, of Eunice, has been arrested in connection with both shootings and is charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Both shootings are still under investigation.