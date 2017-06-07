Two Lafayette residents killed in crash in Jeff Davis Parish

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH — Two people from Lafayette are dead following a crash this morning in Jefferson Davis Parish.

On June 7, 2017, shortly after 10:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 190 and Louisiana Highway 26 about two miles east of Elton.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Toyota Sienna van was traveling north on LA 26 when the driver, 53-year-old Ushaben Patel of Lafayette, failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Toyota was then struck on the passenger side by a 2016 Ford van traveling west on US 190 driven by 42-year-old James Felix of Carencro.

Patel and her front seat passenger, 64-year-old Dhanubed Patel of Lafayette, received fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Two other passengers in the Toyota were transported from the scene with minor to moderate injuries. Felix was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2017.