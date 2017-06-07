UPDATE: Eunice police investigating second shooting on East Maple Avenue, several arrests made

Related Coverage Child shot as gunfire erupts on street corner in Eunice

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating a second shooting that occurred in the same area as a shooting that wounded a 7-year old bystander Tuesday evening.

The first shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. on East Maple Avenue.

Chief Randy Fontenot says the shooter was aiming at a car, but struck the child instead.

The 7-year old was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Two other people were reportedly shot in a second shooting that happened shortly after.

Chief Fontenot says the shootings are related and several arrests have been made in connection with this second shooting.