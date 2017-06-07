Volunteers search Vermilion River for Daisy Lynn Landry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Volunteers searched the Vermilion River today for missing 18-year-old Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry.

The nonprofit group Acadian Search and Rescue and dozens of volunteers spent the day searching for Landry.

Over 50 volunteers and 25 boats launched into the water this morning to search for the missing teen.

Volunteers say it’s the least they can do.

“There ain’t no place like Louisiana. People just come together, when there’s a time of need people come together,” volunteer Wayne Plauche told News 10.

That was the motive for many volunteers Wednesday as they searched for Landry.

“If part of my family was hurt or missing, I want all the help that would come to me so I took a day off to participate,” another volunteer, Dennis Desormeaux said.

Landry was reported missing on May 25, 2017, just over two weeks ago.

She was last seen on May 23, 2017, near the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

“I think everyone realizes what’s going on and they want to help,” Plachue said.

Volunteer Wayne Plauche says when he heard the news he immediately wanted to help.

“Like I said I have children too and I’d want someone to show they understand and when you lose someone like that that they’d want to find them.”

Volunteers with Acadian Search and Rescue met at 8 a.m.

The boats were separated in two’s and assigned a stretch of water to search.

“I hope they can find something. I feel sorry for the little girl and what happened. I mean who knows, you just don’t know that’s the hard thing. I can understand that,” Plauche said.

With little information, volunteers are hoping to find some sort of clue that could lead detectives to Landry.

“The color of the clothing, what she was last seen wearing, the length of her hair, the blue jeans. I would guess that’s all the information they could give us. It was helpful. We saw a few things that resembled it but nothing yet.” Dorsemeaux said.

At this time Landry has yet to be found.

Volunteers are in need of supplies like bug spray, water, and first aid kits.

If you would like to make donations or learn more about volunteering visit the Acadian Search and Rescue Facebook page, Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook page, or call Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in connection to Landry’s disappearance last week.

Deputies arrested Malik Davis, 22, and he is behind bars at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He’s facing second-degree murder charges.

If you have any information in connection with the investigation go to the contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

You can also contact the family’s private investigator at (337) 280-8060 or visit the Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook page.