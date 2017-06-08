Church bus crashes in Atlanta area; several injured

By Published:
In this image made from video by WSB-TV Atlanta, authorities render assistance to injured people on an overturned church bus, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Atlanta. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., posted on its Facebook page that one of its buses with its student ministry mission was involved in a crash while traveling to the airport. (WSB-TV via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — A church bus carrying high school students and adults has crashed in the Atlanta area, leaving several people injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the wreck Thursday afternoon. Firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area near Atlanta’s airport. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, posted on its Facebook page that a bus with its student ministry mission crashed while traveling to the airport.

Images from the scene showed the bus on top of another vehicle.

The church’s education minister, Terry Slay, told WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/2sjPzgW ) that the bus was carrying 11th- and 12th-graders, along with adults. He did not know how many people were on the bus.

The post says there are “several serious injuries” but did not provide further details. Slay says some of the injuries are critical.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s