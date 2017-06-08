Deputies arrest 14-year-old, seek another teen for fatal shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with last night’s fatal shooting on Julia Street in New Iberia. Another 14-year-old is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Major Wendell Raborn said the juvenile who was arrested has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened Wednesday night just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Julia Street and Washington Street.

Responding deputies found an 18-year-old black male with multiple gunshot wounds behind a home in the 300 block of Julia Street, according to Raborn said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.