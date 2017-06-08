Family continues to search for missing Lydia man

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LYDIA, La. (KLFY) – 57-year old Danny Lockette of Lydia, who’s known throughout the community as “Bumbee” remains missing

Lockette has been missing for a week now and suffers from a number of health issues; some of which could make him appear to be a threat…like his stuttering speech impediment and lack of coordination after suffering three strokes.

The family is coordinating daily search efforts.

If you have any information on Lockette’s whereabouts or would like to help family members find him you can call 337-365-4849 or 337-606-1837

