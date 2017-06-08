Flood victim receives donated furniture during United Way of Acadiana’s Day of Action

SCOTT,LA(KLFY) Organizations and volunteers have been working side by side to help homeowners recover after the august floods. United Way of Acadiana’s Day of Action is putting furniture back into these homes.””

Dianna Terry says she hasn’t cried in a while, but seeing her brand new furniture for the first time brought tears to her eyes.

“It’s such a blessing and every time I think about it it brings happy tears,” Terry says.

Terry is one of the homeowners who was able to choose furniture she needed to replace what she lost during the flood.

She chose a queen mattress, a dining room table, and comfortable chair to sit in.

“There is a lot of good people out there and you just don’t realize it until something like this happens,” says Terry. “Then they all come together and help its such a blessing for us because we pretty much lost everything.”

United way of Acadiana’s Day of Action coincides with 8 Days of Hope to gather volunteers and make moves in the community

Volunteers picked up donated furniture at Blackham Coliseum to distribute it to homeowners who needed it.

Brian Harrison says he was more than happy to volunteer because he too experienced the kindness of others after his home was damaged back in the August flood as well.

“We had volunteers in our spiritual family help us out during the time of need.”

United Way of Acadiana’s Day of Action was a one day affair.

“We’re really excited to be apart of this effort, we know that the furniture is going to families who really need it so were glad as a part of Acadianas long term recovery committee that United Way can help pave this road to get volunteers involved with this work ,” says Jason Huffman, the Organizational and Impact Strategist for United Way of Acadiana.

Other projects were held for the Day of Action event across Acadiana that helped restore parks.