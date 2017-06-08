Friday search is planned for missing teen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -Acadian Search and Rescue will be having another search for Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry on Friday

Landry was reported missing on May 25, 2017

She was last seen on May 23, 2017, near the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The non-profit group met with volunteers to search the Vermillion River on yesterday.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Academy on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette at 8 am.

Acadian Search and Rescue ask that volunteers dress for foot searches in muddy areas and tall grassy areas.

If you would like to make donations or learn more about volunteering visit the Acadian Search and Rescue Facebook page or the Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook page or call Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500.

Also, if you have any information in connection with the investigation contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.