Iberia Parish deputies investigating overnight fatal shooting on Julia Street

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify two subjects reportedly seen fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting.

The shooting was reported just after 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of Julia Street and Washington Street.

Major Wendell Raborn tells News 10 that an 18-year old black male was found laying behind a residence in the 300 block of Julia Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and would later succumb to his wounds.

Residents in the area told deputies that two black males were seen fleeing from the area after the shooting.

Raborn says investigators are working to identify these two.

The identity of the victim will be released once next-of-kin have been notified.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.