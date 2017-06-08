One teen dead, another behind bars following New Iberia shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 14-year-old on attempted second-degree murder and second-degree murder charges, in the shooting death of 18-year-old Darel Roy III of New Iberia

Just after 10 pm, Iberia Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Julia and Washington Streets.

Major Wendell Raborn, with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, says, “He was treated at the scene and taken by Acadian Ambulance to Iberia Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased a short time later after arriving at the hospital.”The shooting happened just a block away from the Iberia Parish

“I’ve been here, I would say about 25 years and this is a first, never happened before”, Sigura said.The victim, who has been identified as 18-year-old Darel Roy III of New Iberia,

Roy’s death is the first homicide since State Police have been assisting with patrols in New Iberia.New Iberia Resident Seth Landry says, “Just in the world in general, there’s so much conflict going on right now between countries and let alone in our backyard between our own. It’s really sad to see and I just hope eventually we can come together and put an end to this violence.”

As we reported, sheriff’s deputies have arrested one 14 year old on one count of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities are also looking for another 14 year old in connection with this case.