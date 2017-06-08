Rayne police make arrest in massage parlor prostitution investigation

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Officers in Rayne have made an arrest in what they say was a week long investigation of an massage parlor for prostitution related offenses.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, authorities executed a search warrant at Asian Spa Massage Parlor.

Zhou Xinfeng, 64, was charged with Prostitution by Massage, according to the Department’s Facebook page.

Zhou is a permanent resident from the People’s Republic of China.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities say more arrests are expected.