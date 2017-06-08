The Diocese of Lafayette will ordain 4 priests Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Diocese of Lafayette will ordain four new priests into the Catholic Church this Saturday.

For the past year, the four men have served their communities as transitional deacons. The church now officially recognizes that they are ready to join the priesthood.

Rene Pellessier, a transitional deacon said, “I’m feeling very very excited for what’s to come. This has been a dream that I’ve had ever since I was a little boy and the idea that I’m going to get up from the marble floor Saturday and be a priest is quite, quite exciting.”

The ordination will take place this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cathedral in Lafayette.