6 injured, including 4-year-old boy, in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Six people, including a four-year-old boy, have been injured during a shooting in New Orleans.

NOLA.com/the Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2slvVkM ) the family and friends were sitting on a porch in the Gentilly neighborhood when shots were fired Thursday evening. City officials said at a news conference outside a local hospital that of the three women and two men, one is in critical condition, and the child was among the rest in stable condition.

After visiting the victims New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the boy suffered a graze wound to the head. Police superintendent Michael Harrison says the victims are “traumatized” and that the one in critical condition was undergoing surgery.

Harrison says investigators believe one or more shooters had opened fire and that police need the community’s help with information.

