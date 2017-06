VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – 8 of the 10 dogs that were scheduled to be euthanized today have been rescued.

The Vermilion Parish Animal Shelter hopes to get the remaining two dogs:

Bailey

and Natasha

– that are set to be euthanized rescued by today.

For more information, contact Animal Aid for Vermilion Area by calling 337-366-0212 or visit their Facebook page.