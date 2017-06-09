Acadian Search and Rescue leading search for Daisy Lynn Landry Saturday morning

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadian Search and Rescue will be leading volunteer searches for missing Lafayette teen Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry this weekend.

The search party will be meeting in the parking lot of the Academy Sports and Outdoors on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2017.

Volunteers are asked to dress accordingly for tall grass and muddy conditions. Long pants and rubber boots are recommended as well as a small bag to carry water.

For more information visit Acadian Search and Rescue’s Facebook page.

Landry was last seen on May 23, 2017, at the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette and reported missing on May 25, 2017.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in connection to Landry’s disappearance last week.

Deputies arrested Malik Davis, 22, and he is behind bars at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He’s facing second-degree murder charges.

If you have any information in connection with the investigation go to the contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

You can also contact the family’s private investigator at (337) 280-8060 or visit the Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook page.