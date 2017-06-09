City of New Orleans spent $2M to remove Confederate-era monuments

FILE- In this Friday, May 19, 2017, file photo, workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans. Mississippi Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona apologized on Monday, May 22, for saying Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments, only after his comment sparked broad condemnation in both states. The post was made after three Confederate monuments and a monument to white supremacy were removed in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) – The city of New Orleans spent $2.1 million to remove four Confederate monuments in 2017, WWLTV reports.

Officials say the city spent $1 million from budgeted city funds and $1 million from private donations. The figure released Friday afternoon includes security and logistics.

“Racial extremists” forced the city to spend $710,000 on safety and intelligence contractor, according to Deputy Mayor Ryan Berni.

Berni said no city funds were only used on logistics and storage, not on the acutal removal of the monuments.

WWLTV reports, Mayor Mitch Landrieu had said no city funds would be used for the removal of the Liberty Place monument and statues of Robert E. Lee, P.G.T. Beauregard, and Jefferson Davis.

 

