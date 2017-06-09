City of New Orleans spent $2M to remove Confederate-era monuments

NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) – The city of New Orleans spent $2.1 million to remove four Confederate monuments in 2017, WWLTV reports.

Officials say the city spent $1 million from budgeted city funds and $1 million from private donations. The figure released Friday afternoon includes security and logistics.

“Racial extremists” forced the city to spend $710,000 on safety and intelligence contractor, according to Deputy Mayor Ryan Berni.

Berni said no city funds were only used on logistics and storage, not on the acutal removal of the monuments.

WWLTV reports, Mayor Mitch Landrieu had said no city funds would be used for the removal of the Liberty Place monument and statues of Robert E. Lee, P.G.T. Beauregard, and Jefferson Davis.