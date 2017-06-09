Donation made to expand telemedicine in St. Martin public schools

The James M. Cox Foundation announced a $250,000 Grant to Lafayette General Foundation that will be used to further expand telemedicine in St. Martin Parish public schools.

Telemedicine technology provides students with healthcare remotely from their schools through cameras and viewing monitors.

Visits covered non-emergency needs such a sinus infections, cold and flu symptoms, coughs and much more.

Cox Business Louisiana Vice President Leigh King said, “We do understand that children who are healthier are in a far better position to learn. We also know that if they can visit with the doctor remotely and leave them in the school they will have a better educational outcome.”

As many as 8,000 students in the parish will have access to healthcare thanks to this grant.