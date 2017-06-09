DOTD introduces the MAP program to Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Now that construction on the I-10 widening project is underway, the Department of Transportation and Development has introduced its mapping program to the area.

The Motorist Assistance Patrol program will help with traffic flow during construction on I-10 between I-49 and the Basin Bridge.

With 60,000 drivers traveling that stretch of I-10 daily, the department will have three map program trucks patrolling the area.

Those trucks will help reduce traffic back-ups by providing service to stalled or stranded vehicles.

The construction project will widen the interstate to three lanes in both directions

Deidra Druilhet with the DOTD said, “When you add construction to an area where you see a high volume of traffic and there’s a lot of through traffic, we definitely want to make sure that we are doing everything that we can to reduce congestion and keep traffic moving through the construction zone.””

If you are ever on the road and need assistance dial *LSP.