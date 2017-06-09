Man arrested in connection to May shooting rearrested; charges upgraded

KLFY Newsroom Published:
John Pastorick. Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office

ST LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The president of a local motorcycle club who was arrested in relation to a May shooting has been re-arrested and had his charges upgraded.

John Pastorick was arrested on May 30 for shooting an unarmed would-be intruder and charged with attempted manslaughter. Pastorick would later bond out.

Sherrif Bobby Guidroz said that Pastorick has been re-arrested and had his charges upgraded to attempted 2nd-degree murder.

Guidroz added that additional evidence was uncovered to allow the charges to be upgraded.

 

