Mother arrested for leaving 3 month infant home alone while drinking across the street

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A mother has been arrested for leaving her 3-month infant at home alone while going across the street to drink alcohol.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said that on Wednesday, the St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives section received information on the infant that was left alone.

The infant’s father returned home and found his daughter lying in the corner of a bed. The father noticed there was no adult supervision and that the infant’s mother, Ashley Deshotels was across the street drinking at a convenient store.

Guidroz said that Deputies arrived at the home to find Deshotels was still across the street and intoxicated in public. Deshotels was arrested and told deputies “She (the 3-month-old infant) was in the bed asleep, so I went across the street to do what I do best.”

Guidroz added that Deshotels said she would go check on the child every 10 to 15 minutes.

Deshotels was charged with 1 count Criminal Abandonment and 1 count of Disturbing the Peace/Appearing in an intoxicated condition, according to Guidroz.