BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA) – LSU is offering the following tips to help keeps fans safe during this weekend’s baseball games:

Tailgate responsibly. If you see something, say something. Pay attention to your surroundings and those around you. Remember to adhere to the Clear Bag Policy. Non-compliant bags will be denied.

Click here for more information on the LSU’s Clear Bag Policy.