The following is a news release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office:

(St. Martinville, La.) – Although pre-bagged sand operations have ceased, sand and bags remain available for residents of lower St. Martin Parish at the following location:

3257 Hwy. 70, Stephensville, LA. (At the Park next to Stephensville Elementary School)

Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.