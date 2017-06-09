Washington Police Department seize $10,000 worth of narcotics in traffic stop

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) – Officers arrest a man and seize $10,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

Chief Latoya Trent said that on yesterday, an officer with the Washington Police Department stopped Benjamin Laurence Cole from Lafayette on a traffic stop.

After running a computer check on Cole, it was learned that Cole’s license was under suspension.

When Cole’s car was towed, the officer located two five gallon size buckets inside the trunk of the vehicle containing five large bags of Hydroponic Marijuana five boxes of Cheeba Chew bars mixed with THC, according to Trent.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $10,000, according to Trent

Trent added that Cole was booked in Washington, then transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Cole was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving under a suspended license and speeding