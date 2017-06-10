Two men found dead today in Iberia Parish

UPDATE: The family of missing person, Danny Lockette, has just confirmed with KLFY news that a body discovered today in a ditch off Weeks Island Road is that of Lockette.

Family members had been searching for the 57-year old from Lydia, who’s known throughout the community as “Bumbee”.

Lockette has been missing since Sunday (May 28th) and suffered from a number of health issues.

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two men were found in separate locations Saturday morning.

Around 11:15 Saturday, Capt. Wendell Raborn said a person who lives in the area of the 9100 block of Weeks Island Road discovered a body lying in a ditch.

Raborn said the coroners office now has the body and a positive identification will be made later in the day.

Meanwhile, a second body was discovered a short while ago inside a pickup truck on Darnell Road.

So far, police have not been able to identify the victim, but says it appears the body had been deceased inside the vehicle for at least 3-4 hours.

Both stories are developing and KLFY will provide more information as it is released.