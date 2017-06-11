Man found unconscious inside local night club

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An investigation is ongoing into what happened to a man found unresponsive at a local night club late Saturday night.

KLFY Newsroom has received numerous calls regarding a patron who was found unconscious inside the nightclub on Pinhook Road.

So far, Lafayette police has not responded to our request for comment.

The club is located inside a local hotel, so we contacted the front desk agent who verified our information.  The agent also stated that they were not allowed to go into any further detail, other than the fact that police are trying to locate his family members.

This is a developing story that KLFY will continue to follow and provide updates as they become available.

 

 

