Melville man killed in single car crash Saturday

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) 52 year old Richard Chambers of Melville was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday night on LA 10 near LA 360 in St. Landry Parish.

The initial investigation by State Police has revealed that the crash occurred as Chambers was driving eastbound on LA 10 and for unknown reasons, traveled off of the right side of the roadway, over-corrected which caused the vehicle to travel across both the east and westbound lanes of travel.

Police say his vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Chambers was not wearing a seat belt, according to police and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.