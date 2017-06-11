One dead after car crashes into canal in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) One person is dead and another in serious condition Sunday morning after the car they were traveling in crashed into a canal on U.S. 90 in St. Mary Parish, according to State Police.

Master Trooper Brooks David says a driver and his passenger were heading east on U.S. 90 when at milepost 145 the driver lost control of the car, hit a guardrail, and wound up submerged in a canal.

The driver was transported to a local hospital but the passenger was pulled from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, David said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.