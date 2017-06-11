Police recover paintings stolen from two Acadiana parishes, 1 arrested

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Paintings stolen during a home burglary in St. Mary Parish, last month, have been recovered detectives say.

32 year old John Loustalot of Franklin, La. has been charged with simple burglary and illegal possesesion of stolen thngs after detectives say he broke windows and a door to a home on Highway 83 in Glencoe and stole several paintings.

Investigators say last Thursday they recovered the stolen artwork and other items reported stolen from businesses in Iberia Parish including gas generators and an outboard motor after obtaining search warrants for 4 locations in Franklin.

A number of other items were also seized during the searches pending further investigation, detectives say.

Loustalot is currently being held at the local jail with no bond set.

Detectives say 27 yearold Grace Loustalot of Franklin was arrested on June 9, 2017 at 4:47 pm for possession of hydrocodone and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

During the search related to the burglary investigation, narcotics detectives located a hydrocodone pill. 2 juveniles were at the residence at the time the search warrant was conducted.

Loustalot was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and released on a $3,000 bond.