UPDATE: One dead after car crashes into canal in St. Mary Parish

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in Sunday’s crash as 28 year old Clarence Verrett Jr. of Franklin.

State Police say 24 year old Thaiim Guilbeau of Franklin was driving a truck eastbound on US 90 when for unknown reasons, he traveled off of the left side of the roadway and struck a metal guardrail.

Guilbeau’s vehicle continued traveling east in the median before overturning and coming to rest partially submerged in a drainage canal.

Police say Guilbeau was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Verrett, a front seat passenger was also properly restrained, but was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Guilbeau has been charged with Vehicular Homicide, Driving while under suspension for DWI and Careless Operation.

He was booked at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

