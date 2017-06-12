Body found in parking lot of Iberia Parish store identified

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Authorities have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a vehicle on Friday night.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as Deshawrn Stewart, 47, of Baldwin.

A spokesperson for the coroner said an autopsy is being performed to determine an exact cause of death.

Major Wendell Raborn, of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said Stewart’s body found inside a pickup truck in the parking lot of a store on Darnell Road around 9 p.m. on June 9, 2017.

Deputies believe Stewart died of natural causes and do not suspect foul play in this case. Raborn said Stewart was deceased for just three to four hours before his body was found.

 

 

