Crime of the Week

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a suspect responsible for a Armed Robbery at a local business in Lafayette.On May 29, 2017 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Lafayette Police responded to the 1600 block of Betrand Dr. in reference to an armed robbery in progress. The suspect entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk before fleeing the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’0 tall, bald head with a full beard and broad shoulders. He was seen fleeing the location in a teal/green extended cab mini truck. If you have any information about this crime or know the identity of the suspects, call our tips line day or night. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash.

Advertisement